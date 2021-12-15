Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Kingdee International Software Group stock traded down $12.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.80. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 224. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.61. Kingdee International Software Group has a 52-week low of $272.80 and a 52-week high of $523.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of enterprise management software products. It operates its business through the following segments: Enterprise Resources Planning, Cloud Services, and Others.

