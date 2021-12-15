Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $285.45

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $285.45 and last traded at $285.45, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $289.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kingdee International Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.42.

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of enterprise management software products. It operates its business through the following segments: Enterprise Resources Planning, Cloud Services, and Others.

