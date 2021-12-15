Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $862,143.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $862,143.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,660.01 or 0.07824186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00076559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,772.58 or 0.99988101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

