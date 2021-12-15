Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives GBX 365.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 365.60 ($4.83).

KGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.69) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.14) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.89) target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Thierry Garnier acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.32) per share, for a total transaction of £130,800 ($172,855.82).

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 331.60 ($4.38) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.29. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.15). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 332.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 349.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21%.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

