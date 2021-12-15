Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,148,000 after buying an additional 600,832 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,847,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,531,000 after buying an additional 781,620 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 42.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,329,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,028,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 362.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 315,822 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KNTE traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. 1,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $42.40.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

