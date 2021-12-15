Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.08 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

