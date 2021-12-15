Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Cuts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises about 3.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

SSNC stock opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.60. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $80.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

