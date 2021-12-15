Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Decreases Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,744 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vistra by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 451.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322,184 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vistra by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 836.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 2,086,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,195 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NYSE:VST opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Vistra’s payout ratio is -14.35%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

