Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Trims Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,132 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 2.2% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY stock opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average of $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other eBay news, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,218,047. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

