Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Down 98.6% in November

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the November 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KLBAY opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.17. Klabin has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Get Klabin alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Klabin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Klabin in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Klabin

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.