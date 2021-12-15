Klever Reaches Market Capitalization of $106.94 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, Klever has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $106.94 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00055223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.84 or 0.08164794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00077624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,948.29 or 0.99917195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

