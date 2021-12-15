Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Samira Sakhia Purchases 15,800 Shares

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Samira Sakhia acquired 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$82,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$435,687.20.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.29. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.88 and a 1 year high of C$5.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$636.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$73.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0996198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.65.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

