Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in November

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KOTMY stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68. Koito Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $54.89 and a 12 month high of $77.40.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

