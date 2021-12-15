Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in November

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KOTMY stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68. Koito Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $54.89 and a 12 month high of $77.40.
About Koito Manufacturing
