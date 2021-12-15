Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Given New 1,245.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,120.00 to 1,245.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of Komercní banka, a.s. stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.46. Komercní banka, a.s. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $41.10.
About Komercní banka, a.s.
