Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Given New 1,245.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,120.00 to 1,245.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of Komercní banka, a.s. stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.46. Komercní banka, a.s. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $41.10.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

