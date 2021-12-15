KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the November 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.13. 21,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,945. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNYJY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.