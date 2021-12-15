Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.2% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $59,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $342.18. 19,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.44.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

