Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $18.40 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,997 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $48.11. 521,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,239,004. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.28.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

