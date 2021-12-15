Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $8.34 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 22,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.09 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

