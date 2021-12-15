Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $85.64 Million Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,346 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear makes up approximately 1.7% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Gildan Activewear worth $85,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIL. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 104.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,595,000 after buying an additional 1,283,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,551 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,691,000 after acquiring an additional 893,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,937,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,508,000 after acquiring an additional 236,033 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Shares of GIL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

