Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.18.

ETN stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.72. 24,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,836. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $113.79 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

