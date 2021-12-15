Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $202,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $142,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,818. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.70. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

