K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Short Interest Down 59.3% in November

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,700 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the November 15th total of 796,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,247.0 days.
Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$17.29 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $17.75.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
