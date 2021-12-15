Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.60.

LH opened at $294.66 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $200.46 and a one year high of $309.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

