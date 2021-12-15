Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.17

Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.17 ($24.91) and traded as high as €24.18 ($27.17). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €24.14 ($27.12), with a volume of 100,429 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.17.

Lagardère SCA Company Profile (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardère SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardère SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.