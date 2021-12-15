Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317,451 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,785,803 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $679.21 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $465.50 and a 1-year high of $719.91. The company has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

