Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Up 158.3% in November

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LDSCY stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.4157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.