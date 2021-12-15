Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $23.78. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23.

Larsen & Toubro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTOUF)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and financial activities. It operates through the following business segments: Infrastructure; Power; Defence Engineering; Heavy Engineering; Hydrocarbon; Information Technology and Technology Services; Financial Services; Developmental Projects; and Others.

