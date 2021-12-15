Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,525 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,412,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 190,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,915,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,885 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.59.

LVS stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

