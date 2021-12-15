Laura Alber Sells 10,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00.

NYSE WSM traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,297. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.75 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

