Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Lifted to “Buy” at Veritas Investment Research

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) was upgraded by research analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LB. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.00.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

LB stock opened at C$40.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.50. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$30.55 and a one year high of C$45.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.93.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.