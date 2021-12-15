Lawrence F. Solomon Sells 6,759 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $663.13 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.28 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $643.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $593.52.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
