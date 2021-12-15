Lawrence F. Solomon Sells 6,759 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $663.13 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.28 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $643.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $593.52.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 54.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 37,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 87,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 262.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

