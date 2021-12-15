Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS: LBUY) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Leafbuyer Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $2.67 million -$5.03 million -1.23 Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors $2.42 billion -$116.52 million 31.42

Leafbuyer Technologies’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies. Leafbuyer Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Leafbuyer Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors 174 954 1656 40 2.55

As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 29.25%. Given Leafbuyer Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leafbuyer Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -41.97% -438.97% -119.81% Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors -1,877.26% -85.27% -15.30%

Summary

Leafbuyer Technologies peers beat Leafbuyer Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

