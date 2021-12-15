LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.45

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.19.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $1,000,683.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $248,348.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,791 shares of company stock worth $3,135,407.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $226,202,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $121,661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $102,196,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.