Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.92. 502,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,537,855. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

