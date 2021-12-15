Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,902,000 after buying an additional 1,718,705 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,510,000 after buying an additional 1,718,079 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,301,000 after purchasing an additional 873,454 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.