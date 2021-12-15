Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $256,000 Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of OUNZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. 10,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,420. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51.

