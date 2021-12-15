Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 150 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises 1.0% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.70. 502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,319. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

