Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 43.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,096,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635,964 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $43,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $11,453,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 5.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 148.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 58,071 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,655,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Leslie’s by 80.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 779,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after buying an additional 347,240 shares in the last quarter.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.62.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94.

LESL opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

