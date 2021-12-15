Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6,628.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,996,000 after buying an additional 81,334 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,544,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,309 shares of company stock worth $11,791,082. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $313.99 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.22 and its 200 day moving average is $292.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

