Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Makes New $351,000 Investment in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 57.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFIN shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $808,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $904,823.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,293 shares of company stock worth $3,422,090. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

