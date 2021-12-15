Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Sells 7,679 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC trimmed its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the period. Crocs comprises about 1.4% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $51,979,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 727.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,203,000 after buying an additional 327,533 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Crocs by 1,586.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after buying an additional 285,854 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Crocs by 21.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 849,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.22.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,393 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $153.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

