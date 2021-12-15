Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $654,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $623,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,516 shares of company stock worth $3,983,680. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $192,732,000 after acquiring an additional 771,432 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $133,342,000 after buying an additional 869,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after buying an additional 1,971,746 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $92,419,000 after buying an additional 3,469,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $71,248,000. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

