Levolution Market Cap Reaches $7.15 Million (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. Levolution has a total market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $38,797.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Levolution coin can now be bought for about $0.0552 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Levolution has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Levolution alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00037808 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00199099 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.