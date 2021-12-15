Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) recently:
- 12/9/2021 – Liberty Broadband had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $172.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2021 – Liberty Broadband was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “
- 12/7/2021 – Liberty Broadband was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “
- 12/1/2021 – Liberty Broadband was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “
- 11/29/2021 – Liberty Broadband was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “
- 11/10/2021 – Liberty Broadband was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “
LBRDK opened at $151.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.31. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $194.05.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Featured Article: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.