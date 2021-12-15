Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) recently:

12/9/2021 – Liberty Broadband had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $172.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Liberty Broadband was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

12/7/2021 – Liberty Broadband was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

12/1/2021 – Liberty Broadband was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

11/29/2021 – Liberty Broadband was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

11/10/2021 – Liberty Broadband was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

LBRDK opened at $151.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.31. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after buying an additional 1,179,394 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after buying an additional 861,499 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,143,000 after buying an additional 736,144 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,222,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 646,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

