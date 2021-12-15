Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LBSR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $5.00.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
