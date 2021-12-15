Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBSR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

