Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.84) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.27% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.38) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.58) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.38) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.64) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.24) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 216 ($2.85).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 130.88 ($1.73) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.94). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

