Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

LILM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lilium in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lilium in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lilium currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.87.

Lilium stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58. Lilium has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $15.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth about $416,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth about $10,510,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth about $15,799,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth about $2,111,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

