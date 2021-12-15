Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €289.41 ($325.17).

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($370.79) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($320.22) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($343.82) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($365.17) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($303.37) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Linde stock traded up €0.45 ($0.51) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €295.80 ($332.36). The company had a trading volume of 704,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $151.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €279.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €262.77. Linde has a 1-year low of €199.35 ($223.99) and a 1-year high of €297.20 ($333.93).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

