Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 32.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 21.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $334.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.90 and its 200-day moving average is $308.06. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 62.44%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

