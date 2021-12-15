Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $720.23 million and approximately $27.72 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars.

